Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.96

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.96 and traded as low as $40.00. Hansard Global shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 8,182 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.94.

Hansard Global Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

