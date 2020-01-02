Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.10

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.10 and traded as low as $41.82. Renault shares last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 472,163 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNO shares. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.69 ($68.24).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.96.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

