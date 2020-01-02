Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $6.76. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 35,240 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.