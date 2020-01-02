French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.02

French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.02 and traded as low as $35.00. French Connection Group shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 17,500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

