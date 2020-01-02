HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.08

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.08 and traded as low as $20.80. HMN Financial shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 789 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.18.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 256,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

