Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.93

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.93 and traded as low as $24.43. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 3,259,787 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$24.84 and a 200-day moving average of A$26.90.

In other Australia and New Zealand Banking Group news, insider Shayne Elliott 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

