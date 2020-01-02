Jennifer Eileen Foster Buys 10,000 Shares of Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) Stock

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Jennifer Eileen Foster bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,335.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88. Western Forest Products Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.31. The company has a market cap of $457.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$165.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is -281.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

