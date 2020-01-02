Insider Buying: Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Major Shareholder Acquires 55,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) major shareholder Ltd Pendinas acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Pendinas also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 20th, Ltd Pendinas acquired 33,000 shares of Kidoz stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,570.00.

Kidoz stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Kidoz Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jennifer Eileen Foster Buys 10,000 Shares of Western Forest Products Inc Stock
Jennifer Eileen Foster Buys 10,000 Shares of Western Forest Products Inc Stock
Insider Buying: Kidoz Inc. Major Shareholder Acquires 55,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Kidoz Inc. Major Shareholder Acquires 55,000 Shares of Stock
Asher Bearman Sells 400 Shares of Trupanion Inc Stock
Asher Bearman Sells 400 Shares of Trupanion Inc Stock
Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Trading Up 0.1%
Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Trading Up 0.1%
MAV Beauty Brands Trading Up 0.2%
MAV Beauty Brands Trading Up 0.2%
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Trading 0.2% Higher
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Trading 0.2% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report