Insider Buying: Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Major Shareholder Acquires 55,000 Shares of Stock

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) major shareholder Ltd Pendinas acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Pendinas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Ltd Pendinas acquired 33,000 shares of Kidoz stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,570.00.

Kidoz stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Kidoz Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

