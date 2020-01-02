Asher Bearman Sells 400 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $14,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Asher Bearman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,248.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 117.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 47,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

