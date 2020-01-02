Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88, approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 45,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 32.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 73.6% during the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BKK)

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.