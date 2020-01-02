MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Trading Up 0.2%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.14 and last traded at C$4.07, approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$9.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 million and a PE ratio of 25.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.93.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MAV Beauty Brands Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

