Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 195 owned and leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Caribbean, South America, and South-East Asia.

