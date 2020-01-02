Quinsam Capital (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Trading 29.7% Higher

Jan 2nd, 2020

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF)’s share price traded up 29.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 2,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 34,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QCAAF)

There is no company description available for Quinsam Capital Corp.

