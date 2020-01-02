Bathurst Resources (ASX:BRL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 640,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.17 million and a P/E ratio of 36.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bathurst Resources Company Profile (ASX:BRL)

Bathurst Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of coal in New Zealand. The company holds interests in the Canterbury Coal mine located in the west of Christchurch; Stockton mine located in the north of Westport; and Takitimu mine located in the Northwest of Invercargill.

