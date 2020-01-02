RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Trading Up 2.5%

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.82, approximately 4,032 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 147,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $200.12 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,107,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 208,313 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 356,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile (NYSE:RTW)

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

