ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) Trading 2.2% Higher

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

