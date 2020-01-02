Cadence Capital (ASX:CDM) Trading Down 0.7%

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), 78,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.75 ($0.53).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $236.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Cadence Capital (ASX:CDM)

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.