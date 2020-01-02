Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading Down 0.6%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)’s share price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08, 281 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

About Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

