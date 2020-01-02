Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $31,620.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $31,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $31,455.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.
  • On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $34,125.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $33,030.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $32,805.00.
  • On Friday, November 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $34,365.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $33,630.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Slack and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

