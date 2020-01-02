Steven A. Lisi Sells 5,992 Shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $26,544.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,830.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XAIR stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.19. BeyondAirInc . has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Research analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

