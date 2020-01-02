Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III Buys 20,120 Shares

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 20,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $28,972.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $11,798.65.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.64. Salem Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.