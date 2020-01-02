CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Shares Up 1.3%

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNVVY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

