Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.19, approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000.

