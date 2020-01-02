RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 133,270 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 39,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

