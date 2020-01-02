Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS) Trading Up 2.2%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc (CVE:DWS) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 100,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 136,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 million and a PE ratio of -7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.88.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell Estates, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Benchmark, and Seasons brand names.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.