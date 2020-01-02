First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Up 0%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC)’s stock price rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.08 and last traded at $99.78, approximately 2,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 185,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

