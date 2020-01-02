Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.49 and last traded at $126.30, approximately 393 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 127,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average is $119.02.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.