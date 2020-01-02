Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.04, 4,410 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 140,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

