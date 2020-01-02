iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Trading Down 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.36 and last traded at $112.41, 163,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,341,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR Shares Up 1.3%
CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR Shares Up 1.3%
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF Shares Down 0.2%
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF Shares Down 0.2%
RESAAS Services Stock Price Down 4.2%
RESAAS Services Stock Price Down 4.2%
Concierge Technologies Trading Down 19.9%
Concierge Technologies Trading Down 19.9%
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Trading Up 2.2%
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Trading Up 2.2%
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Price Up 0%
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Price Up 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report