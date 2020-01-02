iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.36 and last traded at $112.41, 163,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,341,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44.

