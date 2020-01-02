iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.35 and last traded at $67.46, approximately 10,360 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 647,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.