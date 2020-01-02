0694758 BC (CVE:GRG) Trading Down 2.6%

0694758 BC LTD (CVE:GRG) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 152,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of $16.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

0694758 BC Company Profile (CVE:GRG)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its principal asset is the Chinchillas silver-lead-zinc project located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

