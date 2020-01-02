Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Shares Down 2.8%

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $49.67, 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14.
About Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
