CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.81, 336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems, as well as supplies parts for maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and kitting contracts.

