BMO NAQ 100 EQY HEGD TO CAD INDX ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Trading 0% Higher

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

BMO NAQ 100 EQY HEGD TO CAD INDX ETF (TSE:ZQQ) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$64.55 and last traded at C$64.45, 24,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 48,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.30.

