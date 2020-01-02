Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Trading Down 3%

Itafos (CVE:IFOS)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Itafos and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

