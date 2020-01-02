Zacks: Analysts Expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.82 Million

Brokerages predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will announce $334.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.31 million and the lowest is $331.30 million. Dunkin Brands Group reported sales of $319.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.18.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,398,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,037,000 after buying an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,596,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,174,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,904,000 after buying an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,023,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

