John Geschke Sells 239 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $18,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, John Geschke sold 100 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 400.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. TheStreet upgraded Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zendesk to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

