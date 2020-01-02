Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $38.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.02 billion. Chevron reported sales of $42.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $149.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.69 billion to $151.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.13 billion to $151.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $120.51 on Thursday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $107.10 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. The company has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Chevron by 38.5% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 114.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

