BlackRock New York Insured Municipal (NYSE:BSE) Trading Down 0%

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, 2,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

In related news, insider (Tim) Carstens Timothy 2,913,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSE. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 15.5% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 29.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 20.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 12.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the period.

About BlackRock New York Insured Municipal (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

