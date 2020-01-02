Insider Selling: Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Sells C$23,040.00 in Stock

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 64,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$23,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,610,473.32.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 192,308 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.12.

Ximen Mining stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47. Ximen Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.86.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

