Serko (ASX:SKO) Trading Down 1.2%

Serko Ltd (ASX:SKO) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$4.79 ($3.40) and last traded at A$4.80 ($3.40), approximately 27,708 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.86 ($3.45).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.08. The firm has a market cap of $449.38 million and a P/E ratio of 348.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Serko (ASX:SKO)

Serko Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software solutions for the management and administration of corporate travel bookings in New Zealand, Australia, India, Singapore, the United States, and internationally. It offers Serko Online, a cloud-based online travel booking solution for large organizations that provides global distribution systems (GDSs); and Serko Expense, a cloud-based expense management solution that allows users to manage cash claims, mileage, allowance, and corporate credit card expenses.

