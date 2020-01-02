Rhipe (ASX:RHP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) shares traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.06 ($1.46) and last traded at A$2.07 ($1.47), 89,821 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.10 ($1.49).

The stock has a market cap of $288.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.57.

About Rhipe (ASX:RHP)

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

