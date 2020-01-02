Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$23,310.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,213,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,644,420.
Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.
Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. Total Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.70 million and a PE ratio of 27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
