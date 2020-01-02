Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$23,310.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,213,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,644,420.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. Total Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.70 million and a PE ratio of 27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$171.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

