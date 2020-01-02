F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 762 ($10.02) and last traded at GBX 765 ($10.06), 87,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 766 ($10.08).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 727.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 710.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of £498.44 ($655.67). Also, insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966.74 ($6,533.46). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 878 shares of company stock worth $646,391.

