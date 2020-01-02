Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.47. Delta Air Lines posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.57. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

