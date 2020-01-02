Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. General Mills reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 24,698.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in General Mills by 82.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,065,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,959,000 after purchasing an additional 483,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. General Mills has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

