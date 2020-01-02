Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.92. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $5.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,956 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $904,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,789 shares of company stock worth $4,849,229 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 488.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.10. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

