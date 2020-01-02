Cranswick (LON:CWK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,424.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,424 ($45.04) and last traded at GBX 3,408 ($44.83), with a volume of 9572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,390 ($44.59).

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,050 ($40.12) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, September 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price (up previously from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Cranswick from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,231.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,922.52. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

