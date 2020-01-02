Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.59 Million

Brokerages expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce $64.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $67.27 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $100.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $264.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $271.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $257.41 million, with estimates ranging from $249.50 million to $265.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.04 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HomeStreet has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $35.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $830.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.71.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

