Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will announce sales of $157.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $157.59 million. Novanta reported sales of $156.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $623.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $623.14 million to $623.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $663.59 million, with estimates ranging from $661.94 million to $665.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $88.44 on Thursday. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

